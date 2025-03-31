July 3, 1946 – March 30, 2025

attachment-Sister Mary Maves loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Mary (Jeanette) Maves, who died on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial of cremated remains will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Wednesday, April 2, at 3 p.m. for a Prayer Service followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m. or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral on Thursday, April 3, at 4 p.m.

Mary Maves was born on July 3, 1946, to Robert and Janet (Traynor) Maves in Plum City, Wis. She was the second of six children: three brothers and two sisters. She attended Rock Elm Country School (grades 1–5) and Elmwood Area School and High School in Elmwood, Wis. S. Mary entered Saint Bede’s Monastery in Eau Claire, Wis., on September 25, 1964, was received into the novitiate as Sister Jeanette on July 13, 1965, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1966, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1970.

S. Mary received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire and a master’s degree in religious education at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich. She also studied at Viterbo College Extension Program in Eau Claire and attended workshops in Duluth, Minn., and Atchison, Kan.

S. Mary served in elementary education, teaching at St. Thomas More in La Crosse, Wis., and St. Patrick’s Parish School, Sacred Heart and St. Olaf in Eau Claire. She served as subprioress at Saint Bede Monastery for four years (2004–2008) and as house coordinator (2008–2010). She also served on the Community Council for several terms, as well as on the Vocation Committee and as the formation director of temporary professed. She moved to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in August 2010 and had a special ministry of prayer for those who were sick.

S. Mary is survived by her Benedictine community, two brothers, Jon and Michael (Kathy), her sister, Jane (Art) Seibel, and cherished nieces, nephews and a grandnephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister at childbirth, and her brother, Frank.