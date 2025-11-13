August 6, 1935 – November 8, 2025

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Margaret Michaud, who died on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Thursday, November 20, 2025, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Friday, November 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Margaret Michaud, the fourth of Lloyd and Margaret (Craney) Michaud’s five children, was born August 6, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wis. The family lived on a farm in Chippewa County and moved to Eau Claire in 1943. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Regis High School in Eau Claire. She entered Saint Bede Monastery in Eau Claire on November 30, 1952, was received into the novitiate as Sister Gregory on June 22, 1953, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1954, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1957. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2004 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2014.

Margaret attended the College of Saint Benedict and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and minors in education, physics and philosophy. She received a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind., and a master’s degree in theology from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. She also studied philosophy at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

For three years, S. Margaret taught grade school at St. Thomas More School in La Crosse, Wis., and at St. Patrick’s School in Eau Claire. For 10 years, she taught mathematics and physics at Regis High School in Eau Claire. She also taught classes in philosophy and religious studies at Viterbo College in La Crosse for three years.

Margaret served as prioress of Saint Bede Monastery for 20 years (1972-1980; 1996-2008) and later as treasurer and development director for a total of 20 years. She was president of the Monastic Congregation of Saint Benedict, formerly the Federation of Saint Benedict, from 1981 to 1991. From 1995 to 2011, S. Margaret was an instructor in Scripture for the Diocesan School of Biblical Studies in Eau Claire. She returned to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in 2011 and served in the Spirituality Center and as director of eremitic life for the Diocese of St. Cloud. She moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in 2020 and continued a ministry of prayer.

Margaret is survived by her Benedictine community, her sisters-in-law, Lois and Beverly, and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Anne (+Richard) Wolfgang and Jean (+James) Comiskey and her brothers, Irvin (+Elvera) and David.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.