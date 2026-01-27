April 22, 1929 - January 23, 2026

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Loraine (Elizabeth) Bischof, who died on Friday, January 23, 2026, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Homes. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral on Thursday, February 12, at 3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Bischof was born April 22, 1929, to Nicholas and Thecla (Lauer) Bischof in Watkins, Minn. She was fifth in the family, having six brothers and two sisters. She attended Assumption Grade School in Eden Valley, Minn., and received her high school equivalency from Vocational Technical High School in St. Cloud. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on October 29, 1950, was received into the novitiate June 20, 1951, as S. Loraine, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1952, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1955. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

S. Loraine attended Rochester Vocational School for Nursing Education in Rochester, Minn., and was licensed as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She also attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud. S. Loraine served in health care at St. Raphael’s Home, St. Joseph’s Home and the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, Minn., and Saint Benedict’s Home for Children in Taiwan. In Taiwan, she was an LPN, in charge of laundry and the kitchen, and cooked for the sisters and orphans. She moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in 1999 where she served in nursing care and as a specialist in foot care. She was also a companion to the sisters as they visited their physicians, was a driver and shopped for sisters, and helped in the dining room.

S. Loraine is survived by the members of her Benedictine community, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sister-in-law, John (Viola), Joseph, Reverend Simon Bischof, OSB, Richard, Eugene and James, and her sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Kay (Ernest) Utrecht and Sister Margo Bischof, OSB.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.