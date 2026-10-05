St. Cloud — Sister Dolores (Nathan) Super, OSB, 95, died Monday, September 28, 2026, at Saint Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud.

Dolores was born October 21, 1930, to Andrew and Elizabeth (Wielinski) Super in Little Falls. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School and St. Francis High School in Little Falls and graduated from Saint Benedict's High School in St. Joseph. She entered Saint Benedict's Monastery in 1946 and made her first monastic profession in 1949 and perpetual monastic profession in 1952. She earned a bachelor's degree in music from the College of Saint Benedict, a master's degree in music education from Indiana University and a doctorate in music education from the University of Michigan. She also studied at several other colleges and universities.

She is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at the Sacred Heart Chapel at Saint Benedict's Monastery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Saint Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud, followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil Prayer Service at Saint Benedict's Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the funeral. Burial of cremated remains will be in the monastery cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Sister Dolores Super obituary