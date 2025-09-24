February 2, 1935 – September 21, 2025

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Benet (Cleo Patricia) Frandrup, who died on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Wednesday, October 1.

S. Benet was born February 2, 1935, to Frank and Bertha (Freiermuth) Frandrup in Hampton, Minn. She was the 10th child in her family, having four brothers and six sisters. She attended St. Mathias Grade School in Hampton and Saint Benedict’s High School in St. Joseph. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on August 21, 1949, was received into the novitiate on June 17, 1953, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1954, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1957. S. Benet celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2004 and her 60th Jubilee in 2014.

S. Benet received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Saint Benedict in elementary education with a minor in history. She also attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud. In 1956, she began her ministry in education, teaching elementary grades in the Minnesota cities of Wadena, St. Joseph, Minneapolis, Greenwald, Albany, Red Lake, Little Falls, Buckman, St. Cloud and St. Augusta. She also served as principal in Red Lake and Buckman.

In 2005, S. Benet moved to Saint Benedict’s Monastery where she helped with candlemaking, served in the Artisan Studio, and assisted in the monastery guest house. She also served as an artisan for Monastic Enterprises and created beautiful handmade items for Whitby Gift Shop, including candles and embroidery. S. Benet spent many summers working in the garden wherever she lived and sang with St. Peter’s Parish choir in St. Cloud. In 2021, she moved to Saint Scholastica Convent where she continued a ministry of prayer.

S. Benet is survived by the members of her Benedictine community, her sisters, Sister Dennis Frandrup and Diane Sparrow, her sister-in-law, Mary Frandrup, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, LeRoy (+Dorothy), Ervin (+Mabel), Frank (+Loretta) and Clifford, and her sisters, Bernice Frandrup, Viola “Bubbles” (+Jerry) Hardy, Mary (+Donald) Cutshall and Sister Shirley Frandrup.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.