Sioux Falls’ Falls Park Lit Up for the Holidays
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- If you're looking to take in some holiday lights in a beautiful downtown setting, Falls Park in Sioux Falls is a winter wonderland again this holiday season.
Experience Sioux Falls says the lights have officially been turned on and will be on every night through January 5th.
There is no cost to visit Falls Park, even during their Winter Wonderland.
In 2023, they had 338,000 total LEDs and lights, 260 trees decorated, 215 light poles decorated, and over a mile of garland. The highlight is the changing colors of the falls themselves.
Falls Park is of course the city's namesake. The park has over 128 acres and is just north of downtown Sioux Falls along the Big Sioux River.
An average of 7,400 gallons of water drop 100 feet over the course of the falls every second. The park has several different viewing platforms, including a five-story observation tower.
The tower is attached to the Falls Park Visitor Information Center and includes an outdoor observation deck, giving you a 360-degree panoramic view of the Falls and the city skyline.
The park also has the Falls Overlook Cafe, where you can buy sandwiches, soups, and salads.
