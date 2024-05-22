Single-Vehicle Crash in Sherburne County Injures Two People

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people from Maple Grove were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Sherburne County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 169 just south of Princeton at around 12:40 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Deborah O'Connor-Barrett was driving a Toyota RAV4 southbound when the S-U-V left the road, hit a tree, rolled, and came to rest in the median.

O'Conner-Barrett and her passenger, 79-year-old Richard Barrett, were brought to Fairview Health in Princeton for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker