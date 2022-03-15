Sick and Safe Time Bill Clears MN House Committee

ST. PAUL -- A bill requiring Minnesota companies to provide earned "sick" and "safe" time to employees is headed to the House floor.

The measure sponsored by Duluth Representative Liz Olson cleared the House Ways and Means Committee Monday:

There are 932-thousand Minnesotans that don't have access to a single paid day or hour off during a pandemic These are often the people we called heroes. So this is a past due bill and I just welcome your support.

The proposed law would ensure at least one hour of earned "sick" and "safe" time for every 30 hours worked.

Get our free mobile app

A similar bill passed the DFL-controlled House last year but stalled in the Republican Senate. Critics say small businesses cannot afford to provide paid sick and safe time.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.