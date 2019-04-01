ShirleyAnn C. Shelley, 79, Princeton

June 28, 1939 - March 29, 2019

Funeral Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 AM for ShirleyAnn C. Shelley who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 29. Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 2 from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and also one hour prior to the service at Church. Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Long Siding.

Shirley was born to the late Norbert and Josephine (Geib) Montag in Milaca. She attended grade school 96B and Wildwood. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1958.

Shirley married Ronald E. Shelley on May 6, 1961, at West Branch Lutheran Church. Ron and Shirley have been married for over 57 years. She worked at the Fingerhut mailroom until 1964 when she quit to work on the family farm and become the best farm wife and mother ever.

Shirley was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, member of the ladies aid, and was on the Church council. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, baking, and had a heart full of love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arnold in 1991; nephew, Jeffery Montag in 1978; son-in-law, Larry Patten in 1999; and her in-laws.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald; children, Connie (Kenneth) Henchen, Julie Anderson, Jean (Brad) Wesloh, Kristi (Kevin) Santema, Dale (Tori), and Darrel; grandchildren, Dale Henchen, Kari (Brett) Kroska, Susan (Alex) Kroska, Tim (Katie Zachman) Looney, Andrew, Allison, and Cade Wesloh, Sophie, Ricky (Kelly), and Cassie Patten, and Alex, Jack, Owen, Max, Matthew, Michael, and Olivia Shelley; step-grandchildren, Mitchell (Abby), Mackenzie, and Grace Santema; great-grandchildren, Ella, Britteny, Alaina, Jacob, and Brooke Kroska, and Kenady Henchen; step-great grandchildren, Lillian and Beau Santema and Chase and Chett Lentner; sisters, Joan Knutson and Sharon (Larry) Shelley; brothers, Kenneth Montag, James (Cindy) Montag, and Wayne (Pat) Montag.