Shirley A. Shaw, 86, New Munich

July 16, 1935 - July 2, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Shirley Shaw, age 86, who passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Cemetery in Luxemburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Shirley was born July 16, 1935 in Tracy to George and Dorothy (Johnson) Dresow. She married Simon Shaw July 26, 1952, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud are until 1971, when they moved to Luxemburg. Shirley was known for being very loving, caring, fun to be around, and would always help anyone. She played the washboard in a variety band, had an auction service, volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary for 20 plus years, and fostered several foster children throughout her life. Shirley loved gardening, canning, Bingo, and cooking. She was a phenomenal cook and could cook you anything you wanted. Shirley loved her animals, dog, and many birds.

Shirley is survived her brother, Larry Dresow; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon; parents; and two brothers, George “Pudge” and Lloyd.

Special thank you to the staff at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich and CentraCare Hospice for their care and support.