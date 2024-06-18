Shirlee Ann Linn, 86, Eden Valley

September 12, 1937 - June 15, 2024

Shirlee Ann Linn (Ruprecht), 86, of Eden Valley, MN, passed away on June 15, 2024, at Paynesville Health Care. She was born on September 12,1937, to Oscar and Elinor Ruprecht of Eden Valley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21st, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by a service at 11:00 am, and burial at Assumption Cemetery.

Shirlee was a devoted and loving wife of 65 years to her husband, James Linn. She was known for her deep faith, attention to detail, and her ability to see beauty in everything. Shirlee was described as sweet, kind, generous, and had a love for music. She had class and always had the best smile. She was a wonderful hostess; she made sure treats were ready with a game of cards. Shirlee approached life with caution but was also adventurous. Many of her adventures were through travel, especially wintering in the warmth of Lake Havasu City, but most of them were to the casino with Jim and many friends and family.

Shirlee graduated from Eden Valley High School and was a charter member of the Choraliers Choir for over 25 years. Her excellent dictation and shorthand skills were honed during her time at Provide All Mill, which paved the way for a 25-year career at Surge-Ruprecht Dairy. She was an enthusiastic member of the Red Hat Society and dedicated 59 years to farm life. She enjoyed activities such as gardening, flower arranging, and decorating. She spent many years decorating the church and events for Valley Daze. Shirlee was dedicated as a Eucharistic Minister, served on the Pastoral Council for the New Ulm Diocese for 15 years and was recognized for her outstanding dedication and service in the consolidation of St. Peters and Assumption Church.

She is survived by her husband, James Linn; her sister, Jan Quinn of St. Cloud; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Elinor Ruprecht; her sister, Donna Adelman (Gene); her brother-in-law, A.C. Quinn; and her brother, Harold.

She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

The family requests if one feels to make a donation in honor of Shirlee that it be made to Poor Clare Monastery in Shirlee’s name. Contributions can be sent to 421 S. 4th Street, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379, or made online at PoorClares.org/donations.