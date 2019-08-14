Sherman V. Jenson, 92, Princeton

April 15, 1927 - August 11, 2019



Sherman V. Jenson passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by family at the age of 92 on August 11, 2019, at the Elim Care and Rehab Center in Milaca, MN. Funeral Service information to follow.

Sherman Victor Jenson was born on April 15, 1927, in Glendorado, MN to Hjalmer and Helen (Howard) Jenson. He grew up in Glendorado as a youth tending to the family farm. Sherman married Betty Lou Danger on May 23, 1948, and together they raised two children, Kevin and Trudy. He worked in Production Control at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka for over thirty years. Sherman walked strongly in his faith and would often lead congregational hymns at church and also provide special music. He and Betty were also youth group leaders and would lead skiing events and canoe trips. Sherman was a member of the Masters Messengers, a singing group that would sing God’s praise in churches and on the radio each Sunday. He also excelled in and enjoyed playing many sports, especially golf, horseshoe, and bowling.

People were drawn to Sherman. He had a deep love and care for others and was dedicated to helping and praying for anyone who brought their concerns to him. Sherman was known for freely sharing his amazing hugs. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, hunting, and canoeing. Sherman took trips to Alaska with his family for over 20 years and enjoyed traveling all over the country. He loved children and was very involved in his grandchildren’s activities. He was known as “Kitty Papa” or “Kaku” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sherman will be remembered for being an amazing and godly husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend to all who knew him.

Sherman is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty of Santiago, son Kevin (Marge) Jenson of Donna, TX, daughter, Trudy Olson of Burnsville, grandchildren, Thaddeus Olson, Helen Cech, Kelda Hutson, Elizabeth Prouty, Seth Olson, Kevin Caleb Jenson, Faith Konrath, Joshua Jenson, Abraham Jenson, and siblings Vernon Jenson, Myrtle Bergstrom, Bernard Jenson, Ben Jenson, and Lorelei Hoehn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and Joel Hutson {husband of Kelda Hutson}.

A special thank you to the staff at the Elim Care and Rehab Center in Milaca and to the Fairview Hospice for the wonderful care given to Sherman.