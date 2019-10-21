SHERIFF: Runaway Emu Found, Returned

FOLEY -- A large bird who went missing over the weekend has been found safe.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office say an emu, who escaped from its home near Foley Saturday, was found Sunday afternoon and returned to its owner.

Authorities says this isn't the first time the big bird has runaway.

Emus are the second-largest living birds in the world by height behind the ostrich.

The sheriff's office would like to thank everyone who helped bring the animal home safe.

