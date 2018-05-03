Sheriff: Richmond Man Hurt When Dragged by ATV

RICHMOND -- A Richmond man was hurt in an ATV crash. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 9 near Richmond in Munson Township.

Eighty-five-year-old Gerald Gertken and 82-year-old Theresa Gertken had been working outside in their yard when the incident happened. Theresa was driving a Polaris Ranger when Gerald got caught underneath and was dragged. He was found underneath the ATV when first responders arrived.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.