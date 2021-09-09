Sheriff: Missing Stearns County Family Has Been Found

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have found a family who had been missing and evading authorities for several days.

On Thursday deputies say they found the four children in the city of St. Cloud and have spoken with both parents. Prior investigation showed that in the previous days they had been in South Dakota and North Dakota.

The investigation is continuing.

On Saturday the Sheriff's Office posted the initial information about its attempts to find the Herrington family. Robert Herrington is the subject of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and is barred from having contact with Erika Herrington.

He was arrested back on August 8th for a no contact order violation, on that date he was found with the family inside a storage unit in St. Augusta.

