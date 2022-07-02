Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake.

On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead.

In relation to this death investigation, at 4:00 p.m. on Friday Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies and Maplewood Police Officers responded to a welfare check for a woman and three small children in the area of Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park. When Deputies and Officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle and other items, which included children’s shoes.

At approximately 7:31 p.m. on Friday Deputies pulled a child from the lake. At about midnight, a second child was located and pulled from the lake.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Saturday a woman believed to be the mother of the three children was located and pulled from the lake.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. the third child was located and pulled from the lake.

All three children and the woman died.

All three children are believed to be under the age of five or six years old.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident as a possible triple murder-suicide. In total, four bodies, one adult and three children (two boys and one girl) were recovered from the lake over the course of a two-day search effort. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death of the adult female and three children.