Sheriff, DNR Warn of Thin Ice After Pickup Falls Through

HANSKA -- Officials are urging drivers to use caution if heading out onto frozen lakes and rivers.

The reminder comes after a pickup went through the ice on Lake Hanska in Brown County in south-central Minnesota on Monday.

stay off the ice at night, especially if it's foggy or there are snowfall conditions, it makes it hard to see any areas of hazard that might be ahead of you

Lisa Dugan with the DNR says you should also have your windows down and doors unlocked in case your vehicle breaks through and you need to get out quickly.

She says ice should be at least four inches thick to walk on and 12-15 inches thick to drive a vehicle on.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.