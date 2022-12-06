Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.

He is charged for an alleged incident near Alexandria where he entered into a contract to build a house and shed and accepted nearly $114,000 from the victim. However, he allegedly never started the project and blocked contact with the victim.

Investigators say they have found another alleged victim in Crow Wing County and there could be others.

The Sheriff's Office says Fischer actively uses Facebook Market Place type sites to solicit business.