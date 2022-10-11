Sheriff: Boy Shot by Uncle in Hunting Accident

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A boy has been taken to the hospital after being accidentally shot by his uncle during a hunting trip.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday just before 8:30 a.m. in rural Motley.

Deputies arrived to learn that a family from St. Paul was in the area on public land hunting squirrels.

Get our free mobile app

The 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 47-year-old man. The boy was taken to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.