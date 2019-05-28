Sheriff: 3 Tornadoes Caused Damage in Fillmore County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say three tornadoes touched down in southeast Minnesota causing structural damage, but no injuries.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says at least four farms sustained damage Monday when the twisters moved through the area. The Memorial Day storm dosed the Twin Cities and southern communities with between 11/2 to 2 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service says more than 3 inches of rain fell in Rochester by early evening.