Sheriff: 2 Victims, Attacker Taken to Trauma Centers

OGILVIE (WJON News) -- Two victims and their attacker were all taken to trauma centers after a home invasion in Kanabec County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday at a rural Ogilvie home.

The two adult victims that lived there were taken to Welia hospital and then transferred to metro area trauma centers in critical condition from injuries suffered in the attack.

A third person, who is suspected of being responsible for the attack, was also critically hurt and flown to a metro area trauma center. The Sheriff says that person is not from that immediate area and no longer poses a threat to the community.

The Sheriff says this was not a random assault.

More details such as names will be released later.