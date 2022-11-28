Sheriff: 100+ People Rescued from Northern Minnesota Lake
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Emergency crews helped rescue over 100 people who were stranded on a lake in Northern Minnesota.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says at about 11:30 a.m. Monday they received a 911 call from people who were fishing on Upper Red Lake.
The callers indicated that a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline stranding an estimated 100 individuals. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a large portion of the ice with up to 30 yards of open water stranding the fishermen.
At 2:30 p.m. it was determined that everyone requiring evacuation from the ice had been reached and emergency responders cleared the scene.
In total, an estimated 200 individuals were evacuated from the ice.