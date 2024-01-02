Sherburne SWAT Training at Becker Middle School

(PHOTO: Alex Svejkovsky)

BECKER (WJON News) - Law enforcement will be out in force Tuesday afternoon in Becker.

School officials report the Sherburne County SWAT Team will be training at Becker Middle School on Tuesday afternoon from 4:30 until 10:00 pm.

Passers-by will notice officers in full gear alongside SWAT and police vehicles in the parking lot.

Officials stress this is a training exercise and there’s no cause for alarm.

