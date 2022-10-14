Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents of Phone Scam

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is warning you of a phone scam circulating the area.

The sheriff's office says they've received a number of complaints from residents saying they've received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office.

The caller, who has a southern accent, says the person was summoned for jury duty and that they failed to appear and a warrant will be issued for their arrest unless they pay a fine using MoneyPak gift cards.

The sheriff's office says the scammer is calling from the phone number 763-309-6069, which is not associated with the sheriff's office.