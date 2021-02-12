Sherburne County Resident Among the 19 New COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 19 more people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, including a Sherburne County resident in their late 80's.

There were 1,058 new cases reported Thursday with Stearns County adding 14 cases, Sherburne County had 9 new cases, and Benton County had 7.

Of the nearly 472,000 Minnesotans who have contracted the virus, about 14,500 of them remain in self-isolation.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota has eclipsed 6.9-million completed tests.