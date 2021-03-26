Sherburne County Resident Among 7 New COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 7 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,714 new cases Thursday.

One of those deaths was a Sherburne County resident in their late 70's.

The state's death toll is now at 6,821.

There have been more than 512,000 Minnesotans who have caught the virus with more than 19,000 of those still requiring self-quarantine.

Stearns County had 72 new cases Thursday, while Sherburne County added 57 new cases and Benton County reported 16.

There have been more than 8-million completed tests since the pandemic began.