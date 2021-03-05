Sherburne County Resident Among 13 New COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Thirteen more Minnesotans died Thursday from complications related to COVID-19, including one resident in Sherburne County.

The state's coronavirus death toll is now at 6,534.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 813 new cases from Thursday with Benton County adding 9 new cases, Sherburne County adding 8 and Stearns County with 7 new cases of the virus.

Of the more than 488,000 Minnesotans who've contracted the virus, approximately 14,000 remain in self-quarantine.

Minnesota has now surpassed 7.5-million completed tests.