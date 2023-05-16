Sherburne County Couple to Open Backyard Wine Bar

SANTIAGO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A new winery is coming to Sherburne County after commissioners approved a liquor license and conditional use permit for the small family-run operation.

Boulder Creek Wine Bar is owned by Caroline and Anthony Zimmerman.

Caroline has been making wine for over four years and decided to open a small winery on their property in Santiago Township.

The open-air winery has seating for 40 people and parking for 20 cars. It will be in the couple's backyard covered patio and be open every other weekend during the summer months.

The couple is not seeking permits for food, live music, weddings, or other events.

Boulder Creek Wine Bar will be open from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sundays. It is located at 15913 141st Street near Becker.

