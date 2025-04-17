Sherburne County Attorney Retiring, New Attorney Appointed

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is getting a new County Attorney.

Current County Attorney Kathleen Heaney is retiring at the end of April after more than 30 years with Sherburne County.

County commissioners have appointed Dawn Nyhus to fill Heaney's position.

Nyhus has been with the Sherburne County Attorney's Office since 2008 and currently serves as the Lead Assistant of the Civil Division.

State law requires the county board to appoint a County Attorney to complete the current elected term, which will end in January 2027.

Nyhus was selected from a group of four finalists and will begin her new role on May 1st.

