Sherburne County Administrator to Retire

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor has announced he'll be retiring this summer. Taylor's last day will be June 21st.

He came to Sherburne County from Carver County and has been their administrator for more than five years.

In a news release, Taylor says "It is with mixed emotions that I make this decision" and "Unquestionably, Sherburne County has been the best place I have worked in my 30-plus year career."

Taylor says he has plans to travel, relocate to the east coast, spend more time with family and possibly teach public administration part-time at a local university.