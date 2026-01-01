Injuries Reported In Highway 169 Crash In Zimmerman

Lee Voss - WJON

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:00 p.m. on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.  Both vehicles were westbound on Sherburne County Road 4, turning north onto Highway 169 when they collided.

Thirty-five-year-old Luciano Rogriguez of Apple Valley was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Forty-five-year-old Aaron Hagen of Zimmerman was not hurt.

