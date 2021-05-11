Sherburne Co. Resident Among New COVID-Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- A Sherburne County resident in their late 30s is among nine new COVID-19 related deaths. The additional death in Sherburne County brings their death total since the pandemic began up to 86.

Statewide the death toll is at 7,240.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of new coronavirus cases is down quite a bit with just 583 new cases reported statewide. There are 18 new cases in Stearns County, eight in Sherburne County, and three in Benton County.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people age 16 and older who have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine hasn't budged remaining at 60 percent. The state says just over 240,000 people have gotten their first shot so far this month.

A national Associated Press poll finds that just 11% of people who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won't.

