Sharon V. Janssen, 71, Richmond

August 14, 1950 - April 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Sharon V. Janssen, age 71, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Sharon was born in St. Cloud, MN to Erwin and Anne (Theis) Gominsky. She married Richard Janssen September 20, 1969, in St. Joseph Church, Waite Park, MN.

Sharon loved being a daycare provider for over 30 years in Richmond. She enjoyed her family, cooking, baking, embroidery, sewing, and going to the grandkids sporting and musical events. She was a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Golden Smiles, Richmond American Legion Auxiliary and 40&8 Cabanes.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Scott) Phelps, Theresa (Jim) Schlangen, Scott (Leah), Daryl (Cyndi), Janel (Tim) Bieniek; grandchildren, Erin, Andrew, Justin, Alexander, Madison, Morgan, Liam, Jordan; siblings, Jim, Duane, Wanda, and Luann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard (February 22, 2022).