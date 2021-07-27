Sharon “Sherry” M. Petron, 74, Cambridge

May 20, 1947 - July 27, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at The Rusty Nail in St. Stephen for Sharon “Sherry” M. Petron, age 74, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell.

Sherry was born May 20, 1947 in Graceville to Bernard & Norma (Kenyon) Paulsen. She married David Petron on October 25, 1968 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sherry lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life and worked as an ER Tech at the St. Cloud Hospital for 47 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Sherry enjoyed hunting fishing, gardening, and spending time at the cabin up north. She was outgoing, hardworking, and would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include her son, Brad (Kristen) Petron of Cambridge; sister and brother, Kathleen Harvey of Elk River and Kenny (Karen) Petron of Arizona; and grandchildren, Chase and Reece. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David on November 11, 2004; and son, Brian on February 7, 2017.