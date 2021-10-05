Sharon Rose Kavanagh, 58, Eden Valley

May 2, 1963 - September 30, 2021

standard-0adsA gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Sharon Rose Kavanagh, age 58, of Eden Valley. Sharon passed away September 30 at the Fairview Hospital, U of M campus after a brief and severe respiratory battle.

Sharon was born May 2, 1963 in Waconia, MN to Walter and Virginia (McMahon) Weiland. She married Bill Kavanagh on August 30, 1996 at St. Bonifacius Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius, MN. She worked for the Cold Spring Brewing Company for 13 years and most recently for Native X in St. Cloud.

Sharon will be remembered for her baking and cooking. For her love of classic movies and reading books. She also loved to travel, especially with Bill, in the Midwest. She enjoyed visiting friends and relatives and she and her group of friends from high school remained close.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband Bill of Eden Valley, twin boys Elijah of Norfolk, VA and Noah of Paynesville, daughter Lindsey of Paynesville and brother Robert (Lisa) Weiland and their family of Cologne, MN.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.