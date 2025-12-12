April 4, 1942 - December 8, 2025

Sharon Mary (Munsterteiger) Quast, age 83, of Buffalo, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 8, 2025, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will take place Monday, December 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake, with visitation at the Church beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Sharon was born April 4, 1942, the daughter of Ambrose and Stella (Schmitz) Munsterteiger, and grew up in rural Buffalo.

She graduated with the class of 1960 from Buffalo High School.

Sharon was united in holy matrimony with James A. Quast on June 26, 1965, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Buffalo. Jim and Sharon had four daughters: Tina, Tanya, Tasha, and Trista. Their marriage spanned 53 years, and if you saw one, you saw the other, before Jim passed away in April, 2019.

After graduation, Sharon worked at Dr. George Roberston’s eye clinic. She later remained home until her four daughters started school. She then worked at an assisted living facility for 13 years as a caregiver. Sharon and Jim also served as volunteers through the hospice program at North Memorial Hospital. She retired at age 70 and organized funeral luncheons for St. Timothy Church for numerous years.

Faith and family held the utmost importance to Sharon and Jim. Her deep Catholic faith and great faith in Jesus were always helping and guiding her throughout life.

Sharon enjoyed many hobbies, including bus trips, shopping, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. She had a passion for decorating for the holiday seasons, helping others, and indulging in sweet treats.

A special thank you to those who were helpful during her illness, including Mike and Mary Shaughnessy, Joe and Mary Ackerman, Val Kaz, Randy and Marie Mavencamp, Richard DeMars, Anna Marie Jude, McBrady’s, Barb Walker, and her best friend, who was like a sister, Marian Lucas. She was also very appreciative of all of those in her Church community who delivered communion to her and helped her maintain her home.

Sharon is survived by daughters Tanya (Todd) Harrington, Tasha (Steve) Burslie, and Trista (Mike) Hubbell; grandchildren Carter, Sadie, Emerson, Everett, Cooper, and Breckyn; and sibling Sandra Butterfass.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ambrose and Stella Munsterteiger; husband James Quast (2019), and daughter Tina (1984).