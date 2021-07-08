Sharon Brennan, 73, Sauk Rapids

July 12, 1947 - July 6, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11AM Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Sharon Brennan, 73 of Sauk Rapids who died Tuesday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Sharon was born July 12, 1947 in St. Cloud to Leo & Alma (Latterell) Brennan. She worked for the Minneapolis Police Department and later for Walmart in St. Cloud util her retirement. She enjoyed spending time crocheting, sewing, reading, sukuyo puzzles and spending time with her nieces.

She is survived by her sister and brothers, Joyce (Rich) Spoden of St. Cloud; Doug (Gail) Brennan of St. Cloud; Ken (Kathy) Brennan of Waite Park; and niece Heather.

She is preceded in death by her parents and niece Nicole.