Sharon Ann (Wentland) Prokott, 54, Avon

December 23, 1969 - April 11, 2024

Sharon Ann (Wentland) Prokott, age 54 of Avon, died on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Sharon was born on December 23, 1969, in Little Falls, MN to Louis and Eleanor (Binsfeld) Wentland. She attended and graduated from Holdingford High School. Throughout her life, Sharon worked at Polar, the United States Postal Service, Fingerhut, Schmidt Laboratories and Albany Bakery as well as being a stay at home mother to three kids.

She married Steve Prokott on September 11, 1993, at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Holdingford.

She loved flowers of all kinds, animals, canning with Ball jars, traveling the world, and was a terrific cook and baker.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of over 30 years, Steve Prokott, Avon, children, Samantha Prokott, Rawlings, WY, Vanessa (Taylor) Swank, Bowlus, Nolan Prokott, Maple Grove, grandson, Reece and soon another grandchild, brothers and sisters, Donny (Mary) Wentland, Holdingford, Dale (Linda) Wentland, Holdingford, Patrick (Ann Marie) Wentland, Holdingford, Darice (Daniel) Stommes, Albany, Darryl Wentland, Bowlus, Gary (Ann) Wentland, Holdingford, and Lori (Mike) Kuklok, Holdingford.

Preceded in death by an infant daughter, Maria, sister, Debbie and brother-in-law, Paul.

Visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 4-7 PM, parish prayers at 4 PM & Christian Mothers & Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 PM at Church of All Saints St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holdingford, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 11 AM at the Church of All Saints St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Holdingford, MN.