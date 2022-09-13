Sharon Ann Pilarski, 68, Avon

August 25, 1954 – September 12, 2022

attachment-Sharon Pilarski loading...

Sharon Ann Pilarski, age 68 of Avon, passed away at Serenity Village in Avon on September 12. Memorial service on Wednesday, September 14, at 11 AM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud with visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Sharon was born on August 25, 1954, in Little Falls to Gerhard and Marcella (Nicholas) Senart. She grew up and graduated from Holdingford High School. Sharon was an administrative assistant for McKesson Corporation. She enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, walking, sewing, crocheting. Sharon was a Girl Scout leader for many years. A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice and Serenity Village for the wonderful care of Sharon.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Pilarski (Nick Vogt), Coon Rapids, Sara (Starr) Ploof, St. Joseph and James Pilarski, St. Cloud; one granddaughter, Sofia Ploof; brothers and sisters, Mary (Mark) Sendy, Foley, Beverly Stoppleman, Foley, Arline (Kirk) Sauer, St. Joseph, Daniel (Teresa) Senart, Upsala, Rose (Rodney) Deters, Rice.

Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John Senart, Dennis Senart, and Patrick Senart; sister and brother-in-law, Darline (Mark) Christen.