Sharon Adele Sponheim, 61, Rockville

December 28, 1956 – March 10, 2018

Sharon Sponheim

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Sharon Adele Sponheim, age 61, who died Saturday.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the Church.

Sharon was born in Minneapolis, MN to Rueben and Marlys (Kemp) Olson and was raised in Brooklyn Park. After moving to Central Minnesota, she became employed at Gold‘n Plump which is where she met her future husband. She married Joe Sponheim on April 22, 1983 in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville. They were blessed with two children. Sharon started her career as a tax preparer at H&R Block. In 2002, she became an independent business owner and started Central Minnesota Tax in Sauk Rapids. Sharon enjoyed the casino and bingo. She was a strong, fun-loving, and selfless woman with a great sense of humor. Sharon was very proud of her children and especially her grandson, Brady.

Survivors include her daughter, Katie (Jeff) Boecker and their son Brady, and son, Andy; siblings, Wayne (Kathy) Olson, Tammy (Rick) Kirkpatrick, Roxy (Mark) Geislinger; sister-in-law, Mary Sponheim; nieces and nephews, Chris and Paul Sponheim, Brad and Kayla Olson, Lisa (Jeff Curry) Kirkpatrick, Lesly and Troy Geislinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; and her brother, Darrel.