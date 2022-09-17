“Share The Spirit” Looking For Sponsors

ST. CLOUD -- While the Holiday season put smiles on many faces, St. Cloud Catholic Charities knows the holidays can be a challenging time of year.

The “Share the Spirit” program helps match families and individuals referred to Catholic Charities to individuals, groups, and organizations that want to help.

Melissa Blair, Share the Spirit program coordinator, explains some of the details.

By partnering with local professionals, we’re able to identify and lift up local families in need during the holiday season. When you sponsor a family, you receive a list of the family’s wants and needs for each household member. Families of all sizes are available for Share the Spirit sponsorship, and we ask that donors spend about $70 per family member on gifts.

Each donor will receive a list of a family's wants and needs and is asked to deliver the gifts to the Minnesota National Guard Armory by Thursday, December 15th. Families and individuals, or their social workers, will pick up gifts on December 16th.

For more information, and to fill out the donor form, click here.