Shannon L. Backes, 40, Richmond

June 22, 1981 - September 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Shannon Backes age 40, who died Thursday at her home surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Shannon was born on June 22, 1981, enroute to the hospital at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA to Ted Black and Diane “Penny” (Schwegman) Black. She married Kevin Backes on June 11, 2011, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and enjoyed crafting, clogging and Just for Kicks. Most of all Shannon loved being Kevin’s wife and being Kolten and Adyson’s mom.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Kolten, Adyson; mother, Diane “Penny” (Larry) Winkelman; siblings, Kristi Kestner, and Bobby Black.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Schwegman, and Ron Moe; brother, Jonathon Bash; and nephew, Ethan Kestner.