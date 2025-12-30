August 4, 1962 - December 25, 2025

Memorial Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Shannon W. Klundt, age 63, who passed away Thursday. Rev Jeff Sackett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Shannon was born August 4, 1962, in Gackle, ND to Harold and Elsie (Dewald) Klundt. He married Catherine Anderson in 1991 in Brooklyn Park. They lived in the metro area until 2000 when they moved to St. Cloud area. He was proud to have worked his way up during his career from a land surveyor to draftsman to Senior Project Manager for the Wind Division of Westwood Professional Services until his retirement in 2023. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He enjoyed cooking, smoking meats, making venison sausage and growing his own little garden of vegetables. He loved spending the summers near Longville, MN on Blackwater Lake, where he had been serving as the Chairman of the Blackwater Lake Association Board. He recently discovered that he also enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, AZ. He was a hard-working, generous man and liked to volunteer his time and talents for the communities that he so enjoyed.

Shannon is survived by his with of 34 years, Cathy, of Sartell, daughter Haley Klundt of Boulder, CO, sister Bev (Myles) Flateland of Vergas, MN and many friends who were like family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Tami Schrupp.