Shane R. Morgan, 51, Becker

June 3, 1969 - May 4, 2021

Services will be private for Shane R. Morgan, age 51 of Becker who passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a long illness. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Shane was born June 3, 1969 in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota to Delbert and Betty (Johnson) Morgan. He was self-employed as an auto mechanic in the Becker area. Shane lived most of his life in Becker.

Shane is survived by his daughters, Melissa of Rosemount and Hope of Princeton; grandchildren, Landon, Quinn, James, Kai, Jerrick, Jax, Zaiden and Nikita Ann; step-son, Justin Jones; mother, Betty Nyberg of Becker; four sisters, Shelly Stenstrom of Hibbing, Debbie Richert of Becker, Brenda Evangelist of Lake Mills, Wisconsin and CarrieAnne Eckert of St. Cloud; Cliff of Becker, Jim of Askov, David of St. Cloud and Brandon Nyberg of Cold Spring.

He was preceded in death by his father; sons, Matthew and Timmy; brother, Eric, step-father, Bruce Nyberg and niece, Naomi.