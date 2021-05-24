Shad D. Rolfe, 48, Sartell

August 5, 1972 – May 20, 2021

A Saint Cloud Diner Connoisseur Shad Daniel Rolfe, age 48, Sartell, MN took Jesus’ hand and departed the earthly plane Thursday, May 20, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at his residence in Sartell.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Shad was born August 5, 1972 in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1990. He worked for many years at St Cloud State University in the cafeteria. He was a long-time member of Calvary Community Church. Above all, Shad loved Jesus and enthusiastically shared that love to all who would listen (and sometimes to those who didn’t). He loved to share how he was “saved by grace.” He always had a joke, a smile and loved to make people laugh. He adored his church, eating at The Diner in St Cloud, all things sports, traveling, and his many fans, otherwise known as his extensive clan of amazing friends. Nary a couch was safe from a self-created invitation to stretch out and to bond with friends while sharing stories of his latest adventure or cracking jokes.

Survivors include uncles, Keith Besaw of St Paul; Rick Mathews of Rochester; Terry Kopperud of St. Paul, MN; cousins, Shelly Mathews of Rochester, MN; Rhonda Mathews of Rochester, MN; sister, Cheryl (Scott) Runde of Zimmerman, MN; other loving family and countless dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kopperud and his grandparents, Dallas and Elizabeth Burch.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice team and Tim and Angela Richards for opening your hearts and home and for caring for Shad as he navigated his way to Christ’s ever-loving arms.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.