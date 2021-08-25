Several Rounds of Showers Will bring Significant Rain to MN

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says on Thursday and Thursday night there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall which could lead to flooding across the area.

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, with the heaviest rain expected from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Additional rainfall is expected over the weekend.

National Weather Service

The St. Cloud area is expected to get about 1" to 1.5" of rain over the period. The heaviest rain is expected to shift to the south of us with 2" to 3" possible in the Twin Cities and 4" to 6" in far south central Minnesota.