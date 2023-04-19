Several Big Park Improvements Scheduled This Summer in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents should start seeing some park improvements in the coming months.

Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they have another elaborate list of improvements planned for several parks this summer.

He says one of their main projects is the renovation to the disc golf course at Northside Park.

Last fall we did a lot of cleanup of the woods, to open it up to layout new holes. Now we are at the stage of laying out the new fairways and adjusting the tee and pins. Shortly we will also receive our new baskets and work on getting those installed as well.

Krueger says they hope to have the disc golf course operational by June.

The city also plans to make several improvements to a few neighborhood parks with the installation of new equipment and picnic shelters. Crews will also be buttoning up some things with the Tom Bearson Basketball courts and at Sauk River Regional Park.

Krueger says another big project scheduled this summer is the installation of the new inclusive playground at Lions Park.

We are going to wait to start any work at that park until we get the new playset. Then we will remove the old one, do the site prep, install the flooring and put the new playground equipment in. Once we are ready it could be a three to four week installation.

Krueger says they are tentatively scheduled to begin work on the inclusive playground sometime in August.

As for the current playground set at Lions Park, Krueger says they will be moving that equipment to the community center to provide another amenity for users of that facility.

