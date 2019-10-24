Serenity Rose Nelson, newborn, Sauk Rapids

October 22, 2019 - October 22, 2019



Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Serenity Rose Nelson who was born and entered into eternal life on October 22, 2019. Friends and relatives may visit one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Serenity Rose was born on October 22, 2019 at 2:29 a.m. to Benjamin and Tabatha Nelson in St. Cloud. She spent 26 precious minutes with her loved ones here on earth until she was called home. Serenity touched the lives on many, even though her time on earth was brief.

Survivors include her parents, Ben & Tabatha of Rice; siblings, Stephanie, Brayden and Abbiegail of Rice; grandparents, Sherry Denzer of Rice, Duane Leslie of Rice and Brian & Debbie Nelson of Blaine; great grandparents, Shirley Denzer and Marion Nelson; aunts and uncles, Tessa (Dwayne) Jenson, Jenny (Paul) Phillips and Matt (Lorena) Nelson; and cousins, Autumn & Julian Jenson, Desmond Nelson and Evelyn Andrade.