Senate Candidate Lewis Undergoing Emergency Surgery

ST. PAUL -- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis has been rushed to the hospital. His campaign manager says early Monday he was taken to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain.

Following tests and examination doctors have determined Lewis is suffering from an internal hernia, a diagnosis they say is life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in the statement Lewis, prior to going into surgery, was in good spirits, optimistic and speculating about when he could resume campaigning.

Lewis is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Democrat Tina Smith.