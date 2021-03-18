Semi Driver Loses Consciousness While Driving in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness while driving in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police officers received a report of a semi driving northbound in the southbound lane of 9th Avenue North near Northway Drive on Thursday around 11:45 a.m. The vehicle was reportedly driving at a very slow, idling speed.

A passerby from another vehicle was able to hop into the cab of the truck and steer it into the curb to avoid a crash with other vehicles.

No vehicles were struck, and no one was injured during the incident.

First responders arrived on scene and provided immediate medical attention to the driver of the semi, who was suffering from a medical emergency.

The semi driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance. His condition remains unknown.